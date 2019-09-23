ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A 15-year-old opened up a business in Orange City dedicated to turning little girls into the princesses they’ve always dreamed of being.

Angelica Delgado, 15, opens "Princess for a Day" spa

Spa is dedicated to turning girls into princesses

Delgado used money set aside for her quinceñera to open the spa

Want to suggest an Everyday Hero? Click here



Angelica Delgado's spa, decorated from floor to ceiling with crowns and glitter, is fittingly named "Princess for a Day."

"We are a little girl’s day spa and we do nails, toes, hair, makeup and facials,” Delgado said.

Every day after school, she, along with other teens earning service hours, gives girls ages two to 13 the royal treatment.

"I just wanted to help people and make little girls happy because when I was little I had the opportunity to be a princess so I wanted to make other girls feel like a princess," Delgado said.

Angelica opened the salon two months ago, using the money that was originally set aside for her quinceñera, which is a big 15th birthday party that is a tradition in the Hispanic community.

"My dad actually passed away so it wasn’t really something I wanted to do anymore after that because the father-daughter dance that has a big part in it," Delgado said.

Now she is using that money to spread pixie dust across the community. She even brings in orphans and foster children at no cost to them through her adopt a princess program​, where community members sponsor the little girls to give them this opportunity.

"Usually they don’t really get to get out a lot so when they come here it's like they are going to Disney world so we try our best to make them feel special," Delgado said.

She thinks all of her hard work and the impact she’s made on the lives of many little girls would make her father proud.

“He always used to tell me that I was his princess so it makes me really happy that I get to make other girls feel like that.”

At this point, her business is not yet profitable. She charges anywhere from $25 to $75 for her spa packages, which she says is just enough to pay for her space and her supplies. She says it is making this experience accessible to all girls that is most important.

“I hope we help them boost their confidence and make them feel like real princesses,” Delgado said.

Her dream would be to open another store — creating even more smiles.