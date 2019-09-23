DELAND, Fla. — A DeLand felon was named Sunday as a suspect in a shooting that injured a woman at the Label Bar & Lounge.

Wilbert Brown, 24, called armed and dangerous

Crowd dispersed after shooting at DeLand bar

Woman suffered non-life-threatening wound

The shooting happened sometime before 2 a.m. Saturday at the bar at 901 S. Adele Ave. The crowd dispersed by the time deputies and DeLand Police arrived.

Authorities checked local hospitals and found four women ages 17 to 19 who sustained injuries from a bar fight.

The shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to her calf and is able to walk, according to Laura Williams, a spokeswoman for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilbert Brown, 24, is wanted in connection to the shooting. Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Brown is wanted on these charges: