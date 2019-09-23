CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — In an effort to clean up the beaches, Cape Canaveral will be installing new cigarette receptacles across the community.

Cape Canaveral installing 50 new cigarette receptacles

Receptacles are from nonprofit Keep America Beautiful

Cigarette butts will be recycled for free

Cape Canaveral Sustainability Manager Zachary Eichholz said thanks to the nonprofit Keep America Beautiful , the city will be installing 50 receptacles at beach crossovers, covered bus shelters, parks, and city buildings too.

“It’s one of the things we find the most in our city that’s littered, especially on the beach unfortunately,” Eichholz said.

A couple of times a week, the city will empty the receptacles and ship it for free to get recycled. The cigarette butts are recycled into things like ashtrays, palettes, and even park benches.

City officials say cigarette butts on the beach is a huge problem. According to Eichholz, not only is the litter unsightly, it’s also harmful.

“They can leak harmful chemicals, they can be ingested by wildlife, and in general it’s not something people want to see on the beach,” Eichholz explained.

All 50 receptacles were free, along with the shipping of the butts to the recycle center. All of them will be installed by mid-October.