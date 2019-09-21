DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Beach safety officials in Volusia County are renewing their call to always swim in front of a lifeguard, following a drowning in Daytona Beach.

Name of Sanford man not released

Authorities not sure why he drown

There are extreme risk of rip currents

RELATED: Weather FAQ: Why Are Rip Currents Dangerous?

A Sanford man, 60, drowned near the boardwalk Friday evening, according to Capt. Tamra Malphurs, the Ocean Rescue public information officer.

He was in the water about chest-deep, in an unguarded area, when he began having trouble. Someone called 911 and Beach Safety pulled him out of the water. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

Authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

There was an extreme risk of rip currents Friday and at least a high risk continues through the weekend. Wave heights of six to eight feet — occasionally 10 feet — are expected.

Red flags at the beach represent high surf and dangerous conditions. Double red flags mean the water is closed to swimming.