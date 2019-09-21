NATIONWIDE — An Orlando woman is longing to get custody of her grandson, after he was found in upstate New York on a stranger's doorstep, just a mile away from an incinerated car with two bodies inside.

Zenaida Colon tells Spectrum News it is a lengthy process that involves different department procedures in different states,but she's hoping to get everything resolved to bring Noelvin back home as soon as possible.

"We haven't seen him since we left Buffalo, which is Wednesday," she explained. "It doesn't seem like a long time, but for us, it's a lot."

Noelvin's parents, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and his wife Nicole Merced Plaud, had taken him to Buffalo, along with family friend Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred.

The three of them have been missing since Monday, as police investigate the homicides. The burned car is the same one they rented from Orlando.

"A lot of heartbreaking moments, just as the case evolves," Colon told Spectrum News 13. "It's like you have two grieving points. You have a missing child but you have a recovered grandson."

Surveillance video released Thursday by Buffalo Police show Noelvin running with someone away from the burning car around 3 a.m. Monday. A second adult is also seen in the video.

"That video with my grandson — that's the worst I could see," Colon said. "For me, that was horrific."

Colon arrived in Buffalo Monday evening, hours after seeing her grandson's picture posted by local media outlets, as police rushed to find his family. However, by the time she got there, Noelvin was already with Child Protective Services.

She was not granted custody the following day. Colon says the Florida Department of Children and Families conducted a home study on Thursday to prove her home is a safe environment. She is in the middle of a background check and hopes to re-petition for custody.

Colon has not seen her grandson since Wednesday, before she headed to the airport. She says she was promised nightly Skype calls, but that has not happened yet. She plans to head back to Buffalo on Monday or Tuesday in hopes of speeding up the custody process.