ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is set to build a lazy river outside its football stadium.

UCF to build McNamara Cove near football stadium

The "Covegating" experience set to debut fall 2020

It will include a lazy river, mini golf, volleyball and more

The McNamara Cove project received final approval Thursday from UCF's Board of Trustees.

In addition to a lazy river, the cove will include resort-style amenities such as a putting/bocce ball green, sand and pool volleyball, dressing rooms, lockers and television. It's all part of an exclusive gameday tailgating experience UCF has dubbed "Covegating."

UCF will offer 250 all-inclusive memberships to the cove for $2,500 per person annually.

However, the cove will also be available as a rental space for corporate and social events, UCF said.

Student-athletes will also have access to the cove, with the ability to use space for recovery and leisure.

"UCF student-athletes have very demanding schedules," UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White said in a news release. "Having a recovery and leisure space so close to the Wayne Densch Center for Student-Athlete Leadership and the Garvy Center for Student-Athlete Nutrition will significantly enhance the UCF student-athlete experience."

The project is privately funded, according to UCF, and no state, university, or student funds will be used.

McNamara Cove is expected to open ahead of the 2020 football season.