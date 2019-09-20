LAKE MARY, Fla. — Two students were arrested within a day of each other in Seminole County for allegedly bringing weapons to Lake Mary High School.

Deputies confiscated loaded gun Thursday, fishing knife Friday

School to students: use anonymous Speak-Out Hotline

The Sheriff’s Office confiscated a loaded gun Thursday from a student, and a fishing knife Friday morning from another student.

School officials told parents they added law enforcement on campus Friday, because of what happened the day before.

The school sent an alert to families saying a student was arrested after a disassembled firearm was found in his backpack, but there was never a threat made to campus.

The arrest report shows a school administrator noticed it in the 14-year-old’s bag, reported it, and deputies took the handgun.

School officials credit their motto of “see something, say something, do something” for making an arrest Friday.

A 15-year-old student was arrested for having a weapon on school property. His arrest report says the knife was not a common pocket knife, and the blade was 7-inches long.