Dhamyl Audiffred is one of three missing people from Orlando.

Audiffred lived and worked in Rochester two years ago, according to family. They've been trying to track down Audiffred since Sunday.



"Help me please. I want to be with my sister," said Audiffred's brother.

“I want to know if my sister is dead,” the brother of Dhamyl Audiffred told @SPECNewsBuffalo. Dhamyl refers to Audiffred as his sister. BPD says 1/3 of missing ppl from Orlando is transgender. The bodies in the burned car have not been ID’d yet. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/PPfrZIzeDI — Fadia Mayté Patterson (@FadiaTVNews) September 19, 2019

Audiffred's brother told Spectrum News he identifies Dhamyl as "she" though Dhamyl lives as a transgender male.



The brother says Audiffred was with the couple Miguel Valentin-Colon, Nicole Plaud and their 3-year-old Noelvin when they traveled from Orlando to Western New York.

A charred vehicle was found Monday afternoon behind a warehouse on Tonawanda Street.

"We have positively confirmed that there were two bodies in that vehicle," Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

However, Buffalo Police have not positively identified who those bodies belong to. On the phone, Audiffred's brother told Spectrum News’ Fadia Patterson that the wait for answers is agonizing.

"I want to know what happened here. I want to know if [Dhamyl Audiffred’s] dead," he said

Police released surveillance video of two people of interest. A brief flash is believed to be the vehicle catching on fire. Noelvin can be seen running away alongside the two people.

Noelvin was found alone on a porch Monday morning.



"Clearly that little boy was inside of the vehicle and there are two human beings that burned in that vehicle. This is a horrific, horrific crime," added Rinaldo.

