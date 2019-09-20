ORLANDO, Fla. — A weak front has pushed through Central Florida, generating onshore winds behind it.

Feeling Fall-like

This will trigger a shower at times today, but the majority of the day will feature a good amount of sun. It will be breezy with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

A High Surf Advisory continues today. Conditions will be hazardous with a solid northeast to east-northeast swell, wave heights of 6 to 8 feet, and a high risk of rip currents.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for boaters.

Tonight, it will remain breezy with cooler nighttime temperatures close to 70 degrees inland.

Saturday and Sunday will feature drier air and plenty of sun as the latest front pushes into South Florida and stalls there. It stay breezy and warm this weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

This trend will continue through the start of next week. In the tropics, Hurricane Jerry is expected to produce rain over the northern Leeward Islands today. There are no threats to Florida at this time.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

