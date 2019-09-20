The Oakdale mall has seen five storefronts close this year, but a new announcement is giving hope to keep the mall alive.

Three new tenants have made it official that they will move into a vacant space in the Oakdale Mall. Lourdes Hospital, Beer Tree Brew Works, and Broome County are all planning to move into the old Sears store.

Lourdes will occupy the bottom floor of the location with a clinically driven wellness and fitness center. There are only 18 facilities of its kind across the country, hoping to help the community stay in good health.

"Hospitals are starting to say this is our new front door, we've got to start talking about health and wellness and not always about sick care. So to us this is about sort of putting our flag in the ground and saying it's time we really start talking about health and wellness and building a strong community," said CEO and President Kathy Connerton.

Lourdes is expected to move into the storefront within the next 18-24 months.

The other businesses could move in before the end of the year.