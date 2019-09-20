NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Friday, ending a long shot bid for the Democratic nomination that failed to gain traction.

More Politics: Decision 2020

De Blasio made the announcment on MSNBC Friday morning saying "It’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign."

He is the second candidate from New York to end a campaign recently, following Kirstin Gillibrand, the New York Senator who dropped her bid last month.

De Blasio failed to qualify for the Democratic debate earlier this month.