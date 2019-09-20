ORLANDO. Fla — Much of southeast Texas suffered major flooding after the remnants of what was briefly Tropical Storm Imelda dumped feet of rain on several areas.

Now, volunteers from the American Red Cross in Central Florida are helping those affected by the storm in Texas.

John Lanzetti headed to Texas just two years ago to help people after Hurricane Harvey caused major flooding. Now, it’s happening in some of those same areas again.

“From what I can understand from the people there, right now, this is worse than Harvey flooding. So we have no idea what we’re going into at this point in time,” Lanzetti said.

But Lanzetti almost didn’t make it back to another mission to help people in need. He nearly lost his life not long after he returned to Central Florida from helping flood victims after Harvey.

He had a stroke, which left him sidelined for weeks. But he miraculously recovered from that.

“God hasn’t taken me yet. He’s spit me back about three to four times in my life, so I’m just lucky. It’s not my time yet, so when I have time to give, I’ll give,” Lanzetti said.

He is on his way again to help others where they need it most.

“These people have lost everything, and they just need somebody to listen to them and talk to them, and guide them down a path to recovery,” Lanzetti said.

Lanzetti and several other volunteers will help deliver supplies to people who’ve been inundated with floodwaters. But he says the most important thing they will give them will be compassion.

“It’s not the water, it’s not the food -- it’s being there to have somebody to talk to,” Lanzetti said. “When somebody opens up to you and pours out what happened. There’s no better feeling in the world to help someone like that, so it’s a great feeling inside.”

At last check, at least six volunteers from Central Florida were on their way to Texas. They are expected to be on their relief missions for at least a couple of weeks.