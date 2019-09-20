KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee artist is creating unique pieces of art using photography, an X-acto knife, and plenty of pride in his Hispanic heritage.

Some say to remember is to live again. That’s what David Rohena does every single day by creating art inspired by his beloved Puerto Rico.

Rohena creates what he calls "photo-dimensionals." He takes various pictures of a subject or scene and makes them three-dimensional using a precise hand and his X-acto knife.

“I have my mind inspired every day," Rohena said. "Doing these things inspires me every day and it keeps me active."

Some of Rohena's subjects include Villa Palmera, Santurce, where Rohena calls home; shots of locals dancing to bomba y plena, a musical tradition; and frames of Pedro Albizu Campos, a leader in the Puerto Rican independence movement.

These are some of the things Rohena is passionate about.

“That melancholy of not living on the island," Rohena explained. "So through these frames folks get inspired to have them in their homes, look at them and remember the island of the enchantment."

Rohena is a self-taught artisan. Now 69 years old, he picked up the craft upon retirement.

He said he's proud to see how much the Hispanic community has grown from when he was a young boy and hopes one day his art can live on in the hearts of loved ones.

“I want to leave this to someone in my family that keeps producing this kind of artwork and to not forget me when I am gone,” Rohena added.

You can find Rohena’s art at Casa Del Artesano in downtown Kissimmee, located at 112 Broadway.