People on the street spotted the raccoon on top of the truck and alerted the driver to the animal. Unsure of what to do, the driver called 911.

Dispatcher: "911 what is your emergency?"

Driver: "Yeah, I didn't know who to call, but I have a raccoon on top of my bread truck. And everyone has been beeping me on the street telling me, 'You got something up there.' "

By the time the driver pulled over into a fast food restaurant, the raccoon had already hung on for 10 miles.

Attempts by law enforcement officers and the driver to back the delivery truck into a tree to shake the stowaway loose didn't work. So the driver ended up going back to his company headquarters in Fort Myers, with the raccoon along for the whole ride.

"The animal probably felt scared and cornered, so that's probably why it didn't want to come off the truck," said Brian Bohlman, a spokesman for the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife .

The driver and authorities weren't sure where the raccoon went, but the company confirmed it finally got off the top of the truck.