WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. — Rapids in Florida? Absolutely!

1. Big Shoals State Park is located on the Suwannee River in White Springs Florida. Here you can experience hiking and their claim to fame class III river rapids.

2. When the waters are just right you can experience Florida’s only class III river rapids. These rapids are made up of limestone bluffs and coral. They don’t suggest traveling the rapids unless you are an experienced kayaker due to the jagged coral and limestone.

3. The park also offers nearly 28 miles of hiking trials and they hold different festivals through out the year.

4. To enter the park it costs $4 per vehicle. $2 Pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers.

5. For more information on the park and their upcoming festivals check out their website, https://www.floridastateparks.org/index.php/parks-and-trails/big-shoals-state-park