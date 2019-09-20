PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler Humane Society is aiming to clear their shelter in order to make space to help animals from the Bahamas that were displaced by Hurricane Dorian. Here are five key things you should know:

1. Free adoptions. In order to encourage adoptions, the Flagler Humane society waived all adoption fees. “The day that the storm was hitting here and we realized it wasn’t going to hit us too hard, I asked my board of directors if they would be willing to sponsor adoptions," said Amy Carotenuto, executive director of the Flagler Humane Society.

2. More adoptions are needed. Since the shelter started free adoptions on September 11, 51 animals were adopted. However, dozens more will need to find permanent homes in order to have enough room. “If you adopt one, you’re rescuing two, because if we can make room here at the shelter then we are able to accept animals that need help from the Bahamas,” Carotenuto said.

3. Working with reputable organizations. The Flagler Humane Society is working with legitimate organizations currently providing relief in the Bahamas. “The lead agencies there are the International Fund for Animal Welfare and Humane Society International ," said Carotenuto. "They are trying to pull animals out of the affected area and get them to safe areas.”​

4. Bringing animals to Flagler. After enough space has been made, animals from the Bahamas can be brought to the shelter to find new homes. "If we could clear the shelter, we could probably take 20 dogs and 20 cats,”​ Carotenuto said.

5. Sponsorship. If you are unable to adopt, you can also sponsor an adoption ​. That will help the shelter waive their fees for as long as possible.