HAINES CITY, Fla. — The parents of a Blake Academy student attacked in the school's locker room expressed outrage following the release of two police reports that seemed to paint their son as acting like a bully prior to the attack, and said they're considering legal action against the school district.

"More than anything, I was hurt for my child," said mother Lauren Springfield. "You've already been a victim once and it was almost like you're being a victim again by this idea of character assassination.”

Blake Academy's school resource officer outlined the attack in the first report, saying the boy was attacked from behind, pushed down and hit in the head and face with a closed fist several times while his arms were pinned down.

It stated the attacker told police he heard the victim was "talking about him and other kids" and that the victim was going to "jump" him.

The second report, dated six days after the attack, details the victim’s character. It stated several students said the boy who was attacked had been quote "harassing" other students before the incident.

The victim’s mother denied the allegations.

"If any of those things were true, obviously he would be disciplined by us," said Lauren. "But we've had several conversations with him and he continued to say ‘Mom that is not true, I did not do those things.’ So I have to believe our son."

Alleged harassment not reported before incident

The student's father, Brandon Springfield, said their son has protested against bullying in the past. In addition, he's on the Honor Roll and the parents said he's never had issues in school before.

"It was hard to read because the person they described is not our child,” said Brandon.

The report stated none of the students reported the harassment before the incident, but alleged it happened in weeks leading up to the attack.

The police department said it stands by its reports and has no further comment. Meanwhile, the Springfields' attorney, Stephanie Weil, a former prosecutor, called the second report "gossip."

"Even if every single allegation was true — and we state they are not — even if every single allegation is true, it is not relevant," Weil explained.

"It is not admissible in court, and the only reason, the only reason possible they could've written this was to denigrate the reputation of this child to scare other parents from doing this in the future,” Weil went on, referring to the victim’s parents decision to release the videos of the attack on Facebook and to speak out to the news media about what happened to their son.

Next steps

The family's attorney said they are seriously considering filing a lawsuit against the school district.

"We are very seriously exploring a cause of action for negligent supervision," said Weil.

The police report said the teacher was in an office in the locker room and yelled to “Stop it,” but never came out of the office.

Polk County Schools also declined to comment on the police reports, but said the teacher remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Springfields said they are meeting with the school district on Monday to devise a safety plan for their child.

The second police report also clarified a statement made about the accused student in the first report. The first report stated that the accused had no prior disciplinary action. However, the second report revealed that was only true for the current school year, and the student had 18 prior disciplinary actions from third grade until last school year.

Blake Academy teaches students grades K-8.