SANFORD, Fla. — Some of life’s biggest moments deserve a celebration, but not everyone has the money to throw one for every important occasion. Everyday Hero Tara Hagood works to make sure families don’t miss out.

In early September, Hagood threw a party for the family of a 4-year-old and 5-year-old, who both had September birthdays. Hagood isn’t related to the family; in fact, she just recently met them.

But she said without her help, the parents would have had trouble coming up with a celebration for their kids.

“The parents (pulled) me aside and (thanked) me ... saying these are some of the only gifts they got this year, and that says a lot, and it really meant a lot to see how much they enjoyed it — something as simple as a toy car or pony,” Hagood said.

About a year ago, Hagood started the Celebrate Life Organization. She works with other nonprofits to find families who are struggling to make ends meet.

“They need it more than anybody else it seems like. They’re worrying about it 24/7, all year round, so when a celebratory or special occasion comes about, we want that to be the time they breathe a sigh of relief and just celebrate with the family,” Hagood said.

Hagood’s mission grew from something she often noticed her mother doing while growing up.

“Whatever she would give me she’d follow by an apology, and I never really understood why, because what she was doing meant a lot to me of course, but she would always feel like it’s not enough,” she said.

Hagood’s mom was a single mom. She spent part of her childhood homeless, relying on help from nonprofits throughout Seminole County who would often help provide what she needed when her mother was not able to.

“We needed help with birthday cakes when they had (birthdays),” Hagood said.

Hagood enjoys seeing kids celebrating, but her work is also for the parents. She’s thankful she’s been able to give back to the community that helped her growing up.

“All of the local nonprofits — there’s tons of them. I remember receiving help growing up. And now I’m able to help them with their mission and help the clients that they’re helping, and it really has come full circle,” Hagood said.