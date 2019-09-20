WINTER PARK, Fla. — Here's how to cook the Wine Room's lamb kefta kebabs with mint romesco, toasted naan and marinated baby heirloom tomato and cucumber salad.

Lamb Kefta Kebabs

1lb Ground Lamb

½ ea Yellow Onion

1 Tbsp Ras El Hanout

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

Puree onion in a food processor or blender. Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix well. Refridgerate for 2 hours to 24 hours for flavors to combine. Make skewers by taking 1.5 oz of mix, form into a cylinder shape and skewer with a bamboo skewer.

Ras El Hanout

1 Tbsp Cumin

1 Tbsp Ground Ginger

1 Tbsp Coriander

1 Tbsp Allspice

1 Tbsp Cinnamon

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 tsp Ground Black Pepper

Mix all ingredients well to combine.

Mint Romesco

2 ea Red Bell Peppers (roasted, skin and seeds removed)

5 ea Roma Tomatoes

6 ea Garlic Cloves

½ ea Yellow Onion

¼ c Marcona Almonds

¼ c Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Panko Bread Crumbs

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

1 Tbsp Smoked Paprika

1 Tbsp Chopped Mint

Salt and Pepper to taste

Core and halve tomatoes, combine with garlic and onion, roast in oven at 350 until tender and golden brown. Cool mixture after roasting. Combine all ingredients except mint into a blender and blend until smooth. Fold in mint and taste for seasoning.

Tomato and Cucumber Salad

1 pint Baby Heirloom Tomatoes (or grape/cherry tomatoes) halved ¼ c Cucumber (thinly sliced rounds) ¼ c Red Onion (thinly shaved) ¼ c Balsamic Vinegar ¼ c Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Fresh Basil (chiffonade)

1 Tbsp Chopped Garlic

Salt and Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

To Serve

3 ea Lamb Kefta Kababs

1 ea Naan Bread

¼ c Mint Romesco

¼ c Baby Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad

Grill kebabs on either a charcoal or gas grill for several minutes on each side, or until desired doneness. Cut toasted naan into thirds. Serve with mint romesco and salad as a garnish.