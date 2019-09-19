MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's been two weeks since a Brevard County-based effort to help the hurricane ravaged Bahamas began.

Group has been flying supplies to Bahamas using smaller planes

Brevard-based Relief for the Bahamas just sent 18 more generators

Freeport, Nassau inundated with refugees from smaller islands

It ramped up two days after Hurricane Dorian skirted the Space Coast — now, all kinds of food, medical supplies, and tarps are in the Bahamas where they are needed most.

On Thursday, another 18 generators were donated, making more than 100 sent to the island.

The key to sending needed supplies has been smaller airplanes, able to take the 35,000 pounds of supplies on 22 flights over the past two weeks. The smaller planes are capable of easier landings in devastated areas.

"People have left, they've evacuated. There is nothing left for them," says Miguel Estremera, a pilot for Brevard's Relief For The Bahamas . "Now it's moved from taking care of the outlining islands to taking care of that humanitarian crisis there."

That means more flights to the cities of Freeport or Nassau, where despite devastation there, people on other islands have fled for refuge, causing a population surge.