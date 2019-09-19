The iconic Changing Scene restaurant space will now house Panasonic.

The 21st floor of the First Federal Building has been called many things, including the spinning restaurant, the space ship and flying saucer.

It closed decades ago, but Panasonic has new plans for the space.

The company announced that it is opening a new office on the 21st floor and will set up shop on the first floor of the building.

Panasonic’s move to the city is in light of its acquisition of Rochester-based Omndi-ID’s Industrial Internet of Things Solution Group earlier this year.

Company officials said they’re excited to be part of an increasing number of companies moving to a revitalized downtown Rochester.

The Rochester office includes engineering, sales, marketing and administration.

Additionally, there are several openings for both software and hardware engineers, sales and support roles with the company.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said the city is excited about a household name coming to Rochester.

"To have this development and this company located in our center city shows that we are definitely on our way back and we are investing in more jobs and educational opportunities and safer more vibrant neighborhoods but I know the developer has been working for a while to make sure that this company redeveloped here in Rochester and grew here and so we're excited about that,” Warren said.

A grand opening is scheduled for the first week of November.