Endless options of flavored e-cigarettes will soon be no more.

Sunday's executive action by Governor Cuomo bans the flavors, like Blue Frost and Caribbean Punch, in an effort to lessen the appeal of e-cigarettes, or vaping, to children and teenagers.

"How do we have this in middle schools to the extent that we do and not to mention 40 percent of 12th graders, when it's illegal to purchase for anyone under 18," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a radio interview with WNYC Radio.

The move also comes amid a recent uptick in lung illnesses believed to be related to vaping that prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue warnings to the public.

Joe Lorigo, Erie County Legislature - Minority Leader, calls Cuomo's actions just "a headline grab."

"What he's really doing is taking away a device that people use to help them get off of cigarettes, which have killed thousands of more people over the past how many years? But those are still legal and readily available," said Lorigo.

Once Cuomo's ban goes into effect, some of the vape shops, like Cloud Chasers in Depew, will have to shut their doors.

"Essentially, what this means for vape shops, is Governor Cuomo is giving us a death sentence," stated Thomas Snider, co-owner of Cloud Chasers Vape Shop.

Snider says more than 700 stores across the state will be closing along with 2,000-plus employees out of work.

Not to mention, he says a safe alternative to cigarette smoking is disappearing.

"The New York state Department of Health and the CDC have both said these illnesses have come from black market THC products. We have found nothing unusual in nicotine-containing products," said Snider.

Though reports detailed death and illness linked to e-cigarettes, Sider says it’s not happening from what he’s selling. As for teens and kids vaping – his customers must have their IDs.

Cloud Chasers has been open for four years: building business and friendship with the community.

But on October 4, it will be over.

"For me it's upsetting that the more we talk, the more we tell them it’s a safer alternative, the more we show them how people have recovered, the more they want to villainize us even more," Snider said.

The ban is effective for 90 days, being that it’s an emergency regulation.

The Cuomo administration expects lawmakers to vote on a permanent ban after the next legislative session begins in January.