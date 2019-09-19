LELAND N.C. – Most of us are used to being able to drive less than 10 minutes in any direction and stumbling across a Chick-fil-A. But for residents of Brunswick County, their very first Chick-fil-A is a step towards economic growth.

New commercial growth in Leland brings a Chick-fil-A, AT&T, Firehouse Subs, Hartland Dental, and Starbucks to town. These businesses will be located off Highway 17, near the Aldi.

Gary Vidmar, Leland Economic and Community Development Director, says the town’s population usually grows by 5% from year to year, but in 2018, the population grew by 10%.

The town now has 22,000 residents.

Leland is considered to be one of Brunswick County’s fastest growing municipalities.