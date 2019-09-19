On Thursday, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren joined city leaders, local developers and community stakeholders to announce proposed plans for the final parcel of the Inner Loop East Transformation Project.

Geva Theatre and Pathstone Corporation will team up to develop a 54-unit affordable housing project at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Howell and Savannah streets. Commercial space will be on the ground floor which Geva says it will use for practice space and year-round creativity classes.

"To see all the development that is happening across here really integrating neighborhood with downtown, we're excited about what we've been able to do here," Warren said.

"We'll use it a little bit for rehearsals for our performance facility but there's no performances,” said Mark Cuddy, artistic director at Geva Theatre. “It's all about participation and we wanted a stand-alone facility that we could invite hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people into all year round.”

Developers say the $21 million project still needs approval from city council. A target date for completion would be sometime in 2021.

"Remember, the East district crosses main street and goes to Bay and Clifford and that's where people who live in those neighborhoods deserve every bit of what we have here," said Rochester City Councilmember Elainer Spaull.

The total investment for all seven parcels is $229 million, almost 2,500 construction jobs and more than 500 housing units, according to the city.

The mayor says the city has come a long way since they broke ground on removing the inner loop in 2014.

"We're rebuilding the city block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood," Warren said.