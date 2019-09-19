Talks over a proposed hot mix asphalt plant under discussion to be built in Hamburg continued, with a vote delayed until next month on whether to allow the project to move forward.



“If this board wants to make a determination that our use is not allowed, you will be exceeding your jurisdiction,” said Corey Auerbach, the lawyer representing AL Asphalt Corporation.

The corporation is seeking a site plan approval to build a hot mix asphalt plant at 5690 Camp Road.

There was a lot of back and forth between Auerbach and the town’s planning board during the meeting.





The board made it clear it wants to make its own determinations on the odor, noise and traffic effects on neighbors and will be commissioning its own study on the project. They also wanted to know if the applicant for the site reached out to neighboring businesses.

The team representing AL Asphalt affirmed they’ve reached out to whoever reached out to them.

Even though the meeting wasn’t a public hearing, residents still came out to show their opposition.



“It’s an old story and I think Americans are tired of hearing it,” said Sandy Wade.



“Thinking about how hard it was for the people of Tonawanda to get rid of Tonawanda Coke, once these guys come in you’re not getting rid of them no matter what,” said David Miller.



“I’m hoping that the town can somehow prove and block this from happening,” said Teresa Russo.

The planning board tabled the discussion about the plant to October 16. They added a final vote on bringing the plant to Hamburg would not be made for some time.