The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Tuesday. The agency said the product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The products in question are 22-oz. bags of Simply Smart Organics Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free" with a "Best By" date of August 29, 2020.

According to FSIS, the product are labeled as "gluten free chicken breast tenders," but in fact contain chicken nugget products.

The recall affects distributors and retailers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products. FSIS discovered the problem when Perdue reported that they had received two customer complaints regarding the mislabeled product.

Consumers who purchased this product are advised to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. Click here for a graphic showing the front and back of the packaging.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (866) 866-3703.