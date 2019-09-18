MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of killing his wife and four children is now back in Marion County and will face a judge Thursday morning.

Michael Wayne Jones Jr. was arrested in Georgia on Monday. He's already charged with second degree murder in the death of his wife, Casei Jones. More charges are expected to follow.

A silent Jones Jr. walked past a gauntlet of news media and onlookers. He arrived in Marion County earlier Wednesday morning from Brantley County, Georgia, where authorities allege he tried to hide the bodies of his four children and admitted to the crime.

Because Jones waved his extradition, authorities were able to fast-track his return to Florida.

One question on many people’s minds: Why did Casei Jones's family take so long to report her and the children's disappearance?

“The mother who reported this, she felt like she was talking to her daughter, but at this point, we feel like the husband was doing the texting and the contacting, and kind of led her along,” said Sgt. Paul Bloom with Marion County Sheriff’s Office during a news conference.

“But at some point as the weeks went on, it was just some clues to her that said, 'Hey, this is not like her,’” Bloom added.

As of now, Jones is only charged in Casei’s death and not the four children. Investigators say that’s because the remains of the children have not been positively identified.

The autopsies will be performed in Savannah, Georgia.

“We suspect that they were killed about 6 weeks ago, so these autopsies may not be as simple and straightforward as others have been,” Bloom said.

“One of our detectives had to go sit through today five autopsies, four of these on small children. It's tough, and I can tell you he was not looking forward to it,” he said.

Officials allege Jones put the bodies of his family into a van, which he lived out of for several weeks.

Jones is scheduled to have a first appearance before a judge at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.