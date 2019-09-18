A new gourmet grocery store is coming to Downtown Syracuse.

It's called Epicuse and it's like a gourmet market cafe with a bar. There will be fresh produce, raw proteins, bakery goods, and even flowers you can take home with you.

The owners also own Sky Armory, which will help to make prices for prepared foods more affordable. It will also help towards sustainability because they'll make use of food that used to go to waste.

"So we have the fresh produce down here and now it's getting to the point where you're not going to sell it as fresh produce, we're turning it into soup." said Epicuse Owner Nicole Samolis. "It's taking its actual life cycle that you want food to do, rather than food being thrown away.

The store will open in October. It will also be open 7 days a week, providing a spot to get food on Sundays.