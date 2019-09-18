United Auto Workers members continue to picket outside General Motors plants for the third day in a row after negotiations fell apart Sunday night.

More than 49,000 workers have been picketing across the country, including 3,000 here in Western New York at plants in Tonawanda, Lockport and Rochester.

The UAW president said there’s been no word on GM and the Union coming to an agreement just yet.

More picketers are showing up to switch out at 6 a.m. And if you here people honking in the background, that’s been happening all morning as people driving by are showing their support. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/nZcvXQxXTe — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) September 18, 2019

Picketers will be out here 24/7 until an agreement is reached. Workers want affordable healthcare, but the UAW president confirmed this morning that right now their healthcare is suspended during the strike. They want equal wages for employees across the board and for temps who’ve worked here for five years to get hired permanently.

But it’s more than that. A manager who does a lot of the negotiations at the local table said it’s about making GM a good and sustainable company, which he says he feels right now it isn’t.

The line is getting longer as salaried workers wait to get into GM. Picketers are letting one car in at a time @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/GeUS7ZhMEu — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) September 18, 2019

As workers walk the picket line Wednesday morning, drivers have been honking their horns in support while members of other unions dropped off food.

UAW members are getting a $250 stipend each week until a deal is made.