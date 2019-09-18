MELBOURNE, Fla. — In Brevard County, Hurricane Dorian may have spared the coast for the most part, but the storm's strong winds did affect area wildlife.

Over 200 wild animals in Fla. Wildlife Hospital's care after Dorian

In their care: 110 squirrels, 18 doves, 25 wild rabbits

Many baby squirrels knocked out of nests due to high winds

Melbourne's Florida Wildlife Hospital is brimming with more than 200 patients since the storm came through two weeks ago.

There are 110 squirrels, 18 doves, and 25 wild rabbits in their care.

Some of them have respiratory infections and are being treated.

Many of the baby squirrels were knocked out of their nests in the high winds.

“Most of the adults can hunker down during storms, but if it's something that has a nest, they can't board up like we do. So they are very affected by it,” said Tracy Frampton with Florida Wildlife Hospital.

The animals will be moved into other enclosures soon to adjust to the outdoors again.

Depending on their age, each should be released back into the wild in about six weeks.