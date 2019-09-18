BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Buffalo, New York, police are trying to piece together how a 3-year-old boy from Longwood ended up being left in a box on a porch, not too far away a car found charred with human remains inside.

Central Florida boy, 3, found in box on a porch in NY State

His parents, both from Longwood, have not been located

Not far from where boy was found, a charred car found with remains

RELATED: BPD Investigating Connection Between Little Boy, Remains Found in Burned Car

Police are seeing if the scenes are linked to the boy's Longwood parents, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced Plaud, who have not been located by authorities yet.

The boy's grandmother Zenaida Colon, who lives in Central Florida, flew to New York Monday. She believes her son Miguel took his family on a road trip to western New York.

MISSING: These are photos of the missing individuals @BPDAlerts is searching for. If you have seen Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon ,Nicole Merced Plaud, and Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred call 716-851-4466. @SPECNewsBuffalo @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/op66eyX6hZ — Fadia Mayté Patterson (@FadiaTVNews) September 17, 2019

Right now, police are working to find out how the child ended up on the porch.

"He is a loved child, his parents loved him very much and was always with him," Colon said.

Just about a mile away from where the toddler was found, human remains were discovered in a car burned Monday afternoon. Police are trying to determine if these two scenes are linked.

"It is going to take quite some time to put all of this together, and it’s going to take some time for the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office to do the process they need to positively identify who may or may not be inside of that vehicle,” said Buffalo Police Department Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

#Update More family of 3 missing people from Orlando have returned to the scene of the car fire. Zenaida Colon says she submitted a petition in court, but was not granted custody of her grandson Noelvin. @SPECNewsBuffalo @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/oKeN4LLbCk — Fadia Mayté Patterson (@FadiaTVNews) September 17, 2019

In Longwood, neighbor Bill Dracksley had lots of good things to say about 24-year-old Nicole Merced Plaud.

“I knew her when she was 14 all the way up, and (she) was always a good kid,” Dracksley said.

He said he last saw the family on Friday. He's hoping everything turns out okay.

The 3-year-old is now in the custody of Child Protective Services. The investigation in Buffalo is ongoing.