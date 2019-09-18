LAKE NONA, Fla. — Dennis Delehanty has lived in Washington and Switzerland, but upon visiting Orlando’s Lake Nona community within the past few years, he decided it felt like home.

Driverless shuttles come to Lake Nona community

They're operated by company called Beep

Beep is building command center in Lake Nona

“Here is a perfectly walkable neighborhood,” Delehanty said. “It’s really beautifully designed.”

After Wednesday, commuting around Lake Nona stands to be even busier moving forward with the addition of driverless shuttles.

“(It's) a little science fiction and to me. This is incredible,” Delehanty said. “This is the city of the future, Lake Nona, Laureate Park. And it’s actually happening in front of our eyes.”

The shuttles are being operated by a company called Beep . The company is so confident in the program, it's building its command center in Lake Nona.

Another company called Navya acts as the hardware to Beep's software, and they are simply relishing the moment.

“We’re so excited,” Navya Chief Operating Officer Jerome Rigaud said. “It’s a great achievement from all teams.”

