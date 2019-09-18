CONCORD, N.C. -- Concord Mills is one of the largest tourist attractions and shopping centers in the state of North Carolina.

Tuesday, the mall celebrated its 20th year. The shopping center opened in 1999 and has 200 stores in the 1.4 million square foot space. Concord mayor Bill Dusch says it provides 4,000 jobs and $20 million in sales tax per year and continues to grow.

“It’s really not just the mall, it’s the whole concept of the area, of somebody having the sight to look at that space and say that would be the perfect space to build this Concord Mills Mall and then others see that and it grows from there,” Mayor Dusch said.

The mall's 20 Days of Style event continues through September 20 with promotions and deals at top-brand retailers.