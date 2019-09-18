COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Five years after a woman was found dead on the side of a Cocoa Beach road, there’s some relief for the family of the hit-and-run victim.

Defendant Marylee Walker stood before a judge to find out her fate. Ultimately, she was sentenced to two years of house arrest and 15 years of probation.

The sentence comes five years after 27-year-old Jessica Erausquin was found dead on Rose Drive in a Cocoa Beach neighborhood, and one year after Walker was arrested on vehicular homicide charges and leaving the scene of a crash.

Investigators said the two women knew each other but weren't friends.

"(Jessica) was special. She trusted anybody," Olga Erausquin, Jessica's mother, told Spectrum News 13.

Jessica Erausquin's death was leaning toward a cold case. Police ran out of leads until they interviewed someone who knew Walker and whose information corroborated other witness statements.

But now, a year later to the day of Walker's arrest, Jessica's family and friends still can't find peace.

"It's been a long journey," said Jessica's friend, Tayna Durham. "The unknowns, the silence. It's really a life sentence that we are facing."

"I want to be able to forgive and let go," Olga Erausquin said.

Jessica Erausquin had just graduated from college with a forensic science degree before she was killed.