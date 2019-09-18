ORLANDO, Fla. — As part of a celebration for Citizenship Day, more than 34,000 people across the country will become U.S. citizens this week. Seventy-eight of them became citizens in Orlando Tuesday.

78 in Orlando become U.S. citizens on Citizenship Day

Nildy Martinez came to the U.S. seeking asylum from Venezuela

Her dad also motivated her to become a U.S. citizen

More good news stories

The newly naturalized citizens came from 32 countries, including China, Egypt, Ukraine, the Bahamas, and Venezuela.

For Venezuelan Nildy Martinez, this means a fresh start. She came to the U.S. 12 years ago seeking asylum from her home country, where corruption and unrest continue to plague her people.

“Our country is going through the worst part of the history we’re living now,” she said.

Around 80 people are about to become U.S. citizens today in Orlando during Citizenship Week. I’ll bring you some of their stories tonight on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/2bjaDIKco2 — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) September 17, 2019

But escaping Venezuela’s dangers was only part of the reason for Martinez took the oath to become of U.S. citizen. Her father brought his family to live in the U.S. while he was studying petroleum engineering on a scholarship and got his Ph.D. here.

“We were proud of him, and he always liked this country,” she said.

But after his studies, he had to return to Venezuela. He asked his daughter to do one thing for him.

“'Daughter you have to be an American citizen, work hard,'” she said.

Now, Martinez has fulfilled his wish, even though he wasn’t able to be here to see it.

“My father died like two months ago, but he would be very proud of me being an American citizen,” she said.

Martinez says she believes her father is proud of her after becoming a citizen.