ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders say traffic congestion is the biggest complaint they get when it comes to transportation in Central Florida. But they said they need input from the public before they can make those issues better.

Orange Co. soliciting feedback from residents on transportation issues

Leaders say traffic congestion is the biggest complaint they get

Mayor Demings has proposed a one-cent sales tax increase

Orange County leaders approved plans to widen much of Lake Underhill Road near State Road 417 nearly a decade ago — part of it between Goldenrod Road and Chickasaw Trail.

But traffic engineers say the county would need more funding to complete the rest of the project.

Luis Suarez manages “Elite Barbers” right off Lake Underhill Road. He lives only about five minutes away, but says it often takes 30 to 40 minutes to get home because of traffic congestion.

“It’s crazy sometimes, and I’ve seen accidents as well,” Suarez said.

Mayor Jerry Demings has proposed a one-cent sales tax increase to help pay for transportation improvements, including to public transportation like LYNX and SunRail.

He’s also holding town halls, like one Monday night, to hear what people think about the tax increase and what they think the county should do with the money if it’s approved. Traffic congestion along Lake Underhill came up during the meeting.

Orange County leaders are still looking for feedback from drivers on what transportation problems they’re facing across the county.