ORLANDO, Fla. — A new kind of virtual reality is now in Central Florida. Here are five things you should know about the Hyperdeck virtual reality experience in Orlando:
- The final prototype of the virtual reality experience has just arrived from Hersheypark in Pennsylvania. It’s now installed inside Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando on East Colonial.
- Hyperdeck is a four-person VR experience that involves strong wind, heat (from above), and a platform that lifts and lowers the players to correspond with the action.
- The storyline takes players through a 1980s parallel universe, defending their planet against a heavy metal rock god who's trying to guard his magic crystals.
- Spectator participation is encouraged. While you're waiting in line, you can throw bombs or crystals to specific players, making their lives easier or harder.
- Hyperdeck opens September 20. It’s $10. We’ve also learned it will be heading to the IAPPA Expo in November.