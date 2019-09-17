ORLANDO, Fla. — A new kind of virtual reality is now in Central Florida. Here are five things you should know about the Hyperdeck virtual reality experience in Orlando:

The final prototype of the virtual reality experience has just arrived from Hersheypark in Pennsylvania. It’s now installed inside Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando on East Colonial. Hyperdeck is a four-person VR experience that involves strong wind, heat (from above), and a platform that lifts and lowers the players to correspond with the action. The storyline takes players through a 1980s parallel universe, defending their planet against a heavy metal rock god who's trying to guard his magic crystals. Spectator participation is encouraged. While you're waiting in line, you can throw bombs or crystals to specific players, making their lives easier or harder. Hyperdeck opens September 20. It’s $10. We’ve also learned it will be heading to the IAPPA Expo in November.