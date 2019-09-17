A proposed warehouse in Clay is one step closer as a developer plans to build a nearly 4 million square foot warehouse along Morgan Road. The town set a public hearing for later this month.

Clay Town Supervisor Damian Ulatowski says he wants to be prepared. The public hearing for the proposed warehouse will be at Liverpool High School on September 30.

That night, we’ll hear from the developer about the project. The town and neighbors will be able to ask questions.

The proposed warehouse will be built on what’s now the Liverpool Public Golf and Country Club. The site is zoned recreational, so the town has to approve a commercial use.

Ulatowski says it’s hard to predict how long that process will take.

The developer, Trammel Crow, plans to invest $280 million in Onondaga County according to officials. The project would bring 1,000 jobs or more, so Ulatowski is eager about the project.

He says the town has been working on bringing something like this to the area for years., and its impact will be felt outside of Clay.

“There could be all kinds of supporting businesses that could come along as well, dotting all over Onondaga County,” said Ulatowski. “It could actually become the vision, the reality that even the people from the city have said what can we do to rebuild Syracuse? This could be the catalyst. It could be.”

“We’re very concerned about what this facility, that’s supposed to be 14 times the size of the Carrier Dome, will look like when it’s empty and what that impact will have on the community similar to the impact that the loss of Carrier, the loss of GE and many other businesses have,” said Clay resident Vince Messina.

Another concern some have is what kind of traffic the warehouse will create. According to the developer’s traffic study, there will be about 1,300 new trips during the morning and afternoon rush hours. The study recommends adding a few new stop lights and turning lanes.