TAMPA, Fla. — Parrotheads, mark your calendars.

Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band are playing Tampa and Orlando in December

Orlando show is Dec. 7; Tampa show is Dec. 13

Ticket Info: Ticketmaster and Live Nation

The "Margaritaville" singer will perform Friday, Dec. 13 at Amalie Arena. The stop is part of Buffett’s "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor High Tide" Tour 2019. Buffett last played in Tampa during a stop at the Amphitheatre during the summer of 2017.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

Buffett's tour also will stop in Orlando, playing the Amway Center on Saturday Dec. 7. Buffett also will appear in Jacksonville Dec. 10.