Hundreds of unionized workers in Rochester are still on strike with hopes of finding common ground between General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union.

People picketing Monday chanted “one day longer, one day stronger” and "that’s what this is all about, to fight to save the American middle class" as cars passed by honking the car horns in support.

The picket lines are growing here on Lexington Ave. in Rochester.

The GM plant here has about 870 hourly employees on strike until an agreement is reached with UAW.@SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/pjPtMbRmfL — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) September 16, 2019

While it’s part of a national strike, union members say there are some local concerns in the Rochester plant.

Dan Maloney, UAW Local 1097 president, said, "We got a letter last August from the corporation saying no future product in Rochester, no next generation work for Rochester."

That letter alone from GM has some employees worried about their future at the plant.

Rich Searley, a GM worker, said, "That’s always an issue in manufacturing, it’s been a push for years now to go to cheaper labor in Mexico and China, so we have to fight to keep that work here."

Rally just started with the local UAW President, along with dozens of workers and supporters from other unions. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/fc56H2IKYU — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) September 16, 2019

It’s a fight with GM that has no clear timeline on when it could end.

The local union said another sticking point and concern in Rochester are temporary workers.

"They want folks to be temporary for three-four years, that is not the definition of temporary, it’s immoral and unethical and we’re going to put a stop to it,” said Maloney.

The union said temporary workers sign different contracts with less pay, less vacation, less health care, and less profit sharing, if any.

"The corporations are making a lot of money now, there’s a lot of sacrifices over the year so we’re looking to get back what we gave up and help us secure our future here,” said Searley.

This strike also means no paycheck for the 800+ hourly employees in Rochester.

"We’re just going to pinch every penny we can and there’s a lot of support in our local plant, people offering to help each other out with if you need a meal, if you need to borrow some money to pay your rent this month, that type of stuff," said Searley.

Maloney said workers can get paid by the union if they take part in picket duty at least twice a week.

"That’s just enough to put some food on the table to help us last," he said.

“We’re looking to get a commitment from them for future work, obviously secure wages, secure health care benefits for the long-term,” added Searley.

GM said it presented a package to the UAWU prioritizing employees, offering more than $7 billion in investments for plants, and adding more than 5,000 new jobs — but employees in Rochester are wondering if their futures are secure.

The offer we presented to the UAW prioritizes employees, communities and builds a stronger future for all. It includes improved wages and health care benefits, over $7B in U.S. investments and 5,400 jobs. Let's come together and secure our shared future: https://t.co/1QVtUokpis pic.twitter.com/Iss4S38Ozs — General Motors (@GM) September 15, 2019

"A lot of folks are getting kind of nervous about their future and they’re thinking about transferring out to other GM plants or taking on some other positions in non-automotive facilities," said Maloney.​