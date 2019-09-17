ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — General Mills is recalling five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour because of possible E. coli contamination.

Recall issued for bags with best-if-used-by date of September 6, 2020

Company urges consumers to dispose of product affected by the recall

To request replacement coupon, contact General Mills Consumer Relations

The E. coli contamination was found during sampling of the product, General Mills says. The bags being recalled have a better-if-used-by date of September 6, 2020.

The company says that if you bought the recalled product, you should throw it out.

Escherichia coli are a bacteria that can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal illness. Some types can cause life-threatening illness. Symptoms of infection include stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, or vomiting.

General Mills says it hasn't gotten any consumer complaints, and other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control reminds people not to consume any raw products made with flour and to properly clean all surfaces, hands, and utensils after contact with flour or dough.