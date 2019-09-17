ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's attorney general is planning to unveil a new resource this week to help end the opioid crisis as Purdue Pharma, the company responsible for the highly addictive OxyContin, will be in federal court Tuesday for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing.

Florida announced that it reached multi-billion dollar deal with Purdue

Purdue says filing for bankruptcy will free up money to states and local governments that have sued the company over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic.

Just last week, Florida announced it reached a multi-billion dollar agreement with Purdue.

"This settlement will help Florida gain access to more lifesaving resources and bolster our efforts to end this deadly epidemic," said Attorney General Ashley Moody in a video statement.

She is highlighting efforts across the state to combat the opioid crisis during National Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week.

Moody says everyday 17 people overdose and die in Florida after using opioids.

Currently, there are more than 2,600 lawsuits against Purdue for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis.

The tentative deal struck with Florida and other states puts Purdue on the hook for $10 billion to $12 billion in damages, which caused the company to file bankruptcy on Sunday night.

A federal judge in New York will eventually decide how to proceed with both the settlement and bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Moody will be in Orlando on Friday, where she is promising to unveil a new resource to assist Floridians in the fight against opioids.