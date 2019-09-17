ORLANDO, Fla. — Felipe Vazquez, an All-Star relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, is facing charges of soliciting a child after authorities say he engaged in a sexual relationship with a teen girl.

All-Star relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez arrested in Pennsylvania

He's charged with soliciting child, providing obscene material to minor

FDLE, investigators think he had sexual relationship with Florida girl

Vazquez, who lives in St. Cloud, was arrested Tuesday morning by Pennsylvania State Police, according to the Associated Press.

He's accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl from Lee County, which is in the Fort Myers area, according to the AP. The girl, now 15, and Vazquez continued the relationship via text message, MLB.com reported .

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating Vazquez, 28, in August. He's expected to be extradited to Lee County, according to MLB.com.

Vazquez is facing one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

The Pirates have informed Major League Baseball officials, and Vazquez is expected to be placed on leave.

"We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously," Pirates President Frank Coonelly said in a statement to the AP.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.