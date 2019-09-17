Local vape stores are worried about what the governor's move to ban e-cigarettes could mean for their business.

A state health panel voted in favor of Governor Cuomo's emergency ban on Tuesday. Vape store owners and users marched to the Department of Health to protest the decision.

The protesters have made it to the Public Health Building, where they’re simulcasting the meeting in Albany. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/XFXoyyTNFR — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) September 17, 2019

The owner of Liquid Cloud Lounge Andy Ribble agrees that there's a teen epidemic of vaping, but says this is the wrong way to go about solving it. He believes illegal, black market THC cartridges are contributing to deaths and illnesses and banning flavors would only destroy businesses and encourage black market behavior.

“They didn’t base their decisions on facts," Ribble said. "The Royal College of Physicians has stated that vaping is 99 percent healthier than traditional tobacco. So why aren’t they using that data? Because that data doesn’t support their agenda, so they used hyperbole and the media, and twisted it the way they wanted to twist it.”

Liquid Cloud Lounge on Monroe Ave says Cuomo’s expected ban on flavored e-cigarettes would reduce is stock of 300+ juices to two. He’s afraid many businesses across the state like his will he destroyed. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/4ZjQ6tQt0G — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) September 17, 2019

The American Lung Association, who also spoke in front of the committee, says the decision doesn't go far enough. It believes that menthol needs to be banned as well.

“We’re going to see a mass exodus towards menthol and mint flavored e-cigarettes," Mike Seilback, American Lung Association said. "So if we’re really going to address flavors, we need to deal with all of them. We can’t just leave the one on the market that most kids are using.”

Ribble says he's worried about his business and others.

“I’m scared for the 700 businesses in New York State, most of us are going to get shut down," Ribble said. "It’s going to be hard to survive. I don’t know how we’re going to do it. Tobacco and menthol flavors are not the answer. It’s not something we’re going to be able to sustain. There’s just not enough revenue there.”

The emergency adoption went into effect immediately, but stores selling these products will have a two week grace period before enforcement begins.