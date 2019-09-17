TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Kids at Oak Park Elementary started another school year without a playground. It was removed last year because it was deemed unsafe.

Oak Park Elementary playground removed due to safety concerns

Brevard Public Schools: Up to school to raise money for new playground

Titusville resident Sandra Jankovich holding fundraiser on October 11

According to Brevard Public Schools , it's up to the school to raise money to get a new playground by hosting fundraisers and getting business to sponsor part of the costs.

Brevard Public Schools spokeswoman Nikki Hensley said schools can request the district match the amount raised for up to $25,000.

“The school has to raise the funds on their own, and then they come to the district, they have an opportunity to do that twice a year and put in for match funds,” Hensley said.

Longtime Titusville resident Sandra Jankovich says every time she drives past the school, it's like going down memory lane.

She has fond memories of friends and the playground that’s no longer there and says that's why she's joining the efforts to fundraise.

Jankovich is hosting a fashion show at the elementary school's cafeteria on October 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and it includes, dinner, door prizes, and the fashion show “Falling for You.”

So far the school has raised about $5,000 to go towards the playground, and they need about $50,000.

Jankovich says a playground is not a luxury — it's a necessity.

“They have no idea that they are learning how to be a team player and wait their turn to go through the monkey bars, so it’s a great learning skill … as well as the physical exercise aspect,” she said.