Whether you prefer red hots or whites—Zweigle’s is a Flower City favorite.

The family-owned business, which is celebrating 139 years, is beefing up operations at its location on Plymouth Avenue in Rochester. The facility will grow by 29,000 square feet by fall 2022.

Zweigle’s said the expansion will allow the company to hire up to 33 new workers, 12 of which will be reserved for people impacted by poverty.

“This expansion is an integral part of our strategic plans and will continue to support the growth we’ve been experiencing over the last five years. We’re proud to not only keep our facilities in Rochester, but also to aid the poverty initiative by adding new employment opportunities for our neighbors here in the city,” Zweigle’s CEO, Julie Camardo said.

“The support we’ve received from the state, county, and city will help us expand our new products offerings, like Mama Camardo’s meatballs, experiment with exciting food trends, like meatless meat options, and continue to produce quality, local products as we have been doing for the last 139 years.”

Empire State Development is supporting the project with up to $600,000 in tax credits. It’s also provided the company with $250,000 through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative and another $150,000 through a Capital Grant.

The total project cost nearly $18.8 million.