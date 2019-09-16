ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePulse Foundation has officially purchased the land that will be the site of the future Pulse museum and permanent memorial, the group said Monday.

The nonprofit foundation bought the property at the corner of Kaley Street and Division Avenue for $3.5 million and closed on the deal Friday, it said in a news release. The property is about 0.4 miles away from the Pulse nightclub site, or about a 10-minute walk.

Funds from a $10 million Orange County grant helped pay for the land and will also go toward design costs.

"The museum will be a natural extension of the memorial and help ensure that we never forget what happened on June 12, 2016,” said Wilhelmina Justice, mother of Eddie Justice, one of the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub tragedy. “It will serve as a solemn but uplifting place to remember and pay tribute to each of the 49 lives taken, including my beloved son.”

The National Pulse Memorial & Museum, at 438 West Kaley St., is scheduled to open in 2022.

The onePulse Foundation is also in the process of trying to buy a small parcel next to the nightclub site as part of the permanent memorial. That purchase will be made with private funds, it said.