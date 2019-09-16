Nearly 50,000 United Auto Workers walked off the job and onto the picket line. It's happening at more than 30 plants around the country, including in Rochester.

The decision came after about 200 plant-level union leaders voted unanimously in favor of a walkout because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down, according to the Associated Press.

Workers at the GM plant on Lexington Avenue were on strike early Monday.

“We demand Fair Pay and benefits for the work we perform. We stand united against “race to the bottom” economics and corporate greed. We will win this fight by coming together in true solidarity to last one day longer, one day stronger," UAW Local 1097 President Dan Maloney said in a statement.