ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Several nonprofit organizations held a Bahamas relief donation drive in Ormond Beach Sunday, collecting supplies to help residents in the Bahamas rebuild after Hurricane Dorian.

Tropical Storm Humberto interrupted distribution of supplies

Donations loaded up at Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach collection sites

Tropical Storm Humberto forced a number of small airports in the Bahamas to shutter, disrupting the distribution of relief supplies to Dorian-affected areas. With Humberto moving off, relief efforts are set to resume.

One volunteer helping on Sunday during the relief drive at the Gold's Gym in Ormond Beach was Shannon McCalla. McCalla has family in Abaco and Nassau.

She told us her family in the islands are OK, but their homes are damaged, and she wants to help anyone affected in the Bahamas.

"It definitely hits home," she said. "Hopefully this helps."

Volunteers loaded up donation items at two collection sites Sunday — the Ormond Beach site and a Daytona Beach site. Once loaded up, the items were transported to a hanger at the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport.

Promise Provision, one of the organizations leading Sunday's effort, will now get those items ready to transport to the Bahamas.

"We are bringing them back here, we will be sorting through them, making a manifest and getting them into a container or on a plane to be sent off to the Bahamas," said Mary Davila with Promise Provision.