CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The body of a 43-year-old paddle boarder known as "Captain Jack" has been found in the waters of Kings Bay in Crystal River.

Body of Joshua Hensley, 43, found

He was last seen by park rangers Saturday

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Monday said Joshua Hensley's body was recovered by Marine Unit Deputies.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Joshua's family and friends in this difficult time," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "'Captain Jack' was a beloved figure in the community and will be missed."

He was last seen by park rangers Saturday evening when he launched from Hunter Springs Park.

Hensley was featured in a Florida on a Tankful segment in July 2018 .

He would decorate his paddle board as a pirate ship and would dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow.